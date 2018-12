Both the Okotoks Bisons and Lomond Lakers wrap up the 2018 half of their Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season's Friday, December 21, on the road.

The Bisons are in Stettler to face the Lightning, while the Lakers head to Medicine Hat to take on the Cubs.

And the Okotoks Oilers are on the road as they're in Olds to face the Grizzlys Friday night, before wrapping up 2018 Saturday, December 22, in Calgary against the Canucks.