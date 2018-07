A handful of local golf pro's are in Innisfail for the next couple of days for the annual PGA of Alberta Club-Pro Championships.

Nanton's Dave Henzie, along with Greg Johnson Crystal Ridge in Okotoks, Ron Laugher from Priddis Greens, Sean Thompson from Cottonwood and Brian Bassen from Strathmore.

They'll square off for the next couple of days playing for the title and a few thousand bucks in cash.