Foothills Rugby Clubs Head South For Seven`s Tournament

Five teams from the Foothills Lions Rugby Club are heading south to play in the annual Las Vegas Invitational Seven's rugby tournament this week.

Three boys and two girls teams get things going Wednesday, February 26, and could play up to three games per day each.

Jason Steel, with the Lions, says three games sounds like a heavy load, but they`re short ones.

"It's a seven's tournament, so they're only 14 minute games. But they are super intense. They're just like Olympic seven's. They have so much fun!"

He says at least one of their teams finishes first or second in their divisions at these tournaments for the last three years.

The tournament finsihes up this Saturday, March 2.