Libbus & Company Fighting For Their Playoff Lives At Junior Nats

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus and the rest of the Team Alberta Men are hanging into a playoff spot at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

They beat Nova Scotia 9-7 in the morning draw, Thursday, January 24, to improve to 4-and-4 and get into the championship pool.

They square off against Northern Ontario in the Thursday night draw in another must win.

The Alberta Ladies on the other hand are cruising along at 6-and-0, with Edmonton's Selena Sturmay Rink taking on Manitoba and New Brunswick Thursday.