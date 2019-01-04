Leaders Pulling Away At Alberta Playdowns

Details
Two teams remain unbeaten at the Alberta Men's and Women's Junior Provincial curling playdowns in Okotoks heading into the final few draws of the round robin.

The Edmonton rink of Desmond Young, which includes Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus, sits first on the men's side with a perfect 4-and-0 record after six draws.

They're followed by Calgary's Cole Adams and Edmonton's Creston Van Amsterdam at 3-and-1.

On the ladies side, the Glencoe Club's Kayla Skrlik rink is 4-and-0, with Calgary's Katherine Lepine and Airdrie's Jessica Wytrychowski at 3-and-1.

They'll play three draws Friday, January 4, and one Saturday, January 5, with the winner of the round robin going straight to Sunday's finals, while the second and third place teams play off Saturday night at the Okotoks Curling Club.

