Lakers Staying Positive Despite Tough Season

It's been a long, painful season so far for the Lomond Lakers in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

The first year expansion team is definitely going through some growing pains with just five wins on the season and mired in a 14 game losing streak.

Coach, Brad Koch, says they're still trying to turn those lemons into lemonade.

"Hey the kids are working their butts off. That's all I can ask for right? As long as they keep working and giving their best. I know it's at 14 now, and the losses are piling up on us. But, we can't worry about that and just go out there and play our best and hope for everything to go well."

Koch and the Lakers host the Medicine Hat Cubs Saturday, January 12 in Bassano.