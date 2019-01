The Lomond Lakers look to bust out of their 14 game losing skid Saturday, January 12, in Bassano as they square off against the Medicine Hat Cubs.

Lakers Coach Brad Koch says the Cubs won't make it easy.

"Medicine Hat's a good hard working team. They're pretty solid from the first line the fourth line. And they're goaltending is good. They're solid. They've got a solid hockey team, nothing fancy, but they're solid from one to four."

Game time is 8:15 p.m. at the Bassano Arena.