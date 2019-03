The Camrose Kodiaks got a goal late to avoid elimination in AJHL Playoff action last night.

The Oilers could have swept the series, starting with a 3-0 lead with goals from Tyler Ludwar, Marc Pasemko and Kyle Gordon, however, the Kodiaks fought back with four goals, including the winner with just 1:58 left in the game to cut the Oilers lead in the second round series to three games to one.

The Oilers will look to take the series Friday, March 22, in game five here in Okotoks.