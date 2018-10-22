Kodiaks Double Up Oilers

The Okotoks Oilers ended the weekend with a 4-2 loss in Camrose Sunday, October 21.

The Kodiaks scored early and often in this one, jumping out to a 4-0 lead.

The Oilers Jack Works scored a couple for the Oilers in the third to bring the Oilers within two, but that's as close as they got.

The Oilers did get a 5-1 win over the Bonnyville Pontiacs Saturday, October 20, moving into fourth spot in the AJHL's South Division with a 7-6-and-1 record.

They're a point back of the third place Canmore Eagles and seven back of the second place Drumheller Dragons.

The Oilers now embark on a three game northern road swing this coming weekend with games in Fort McMurray, Bonnyville and Lloydminster.