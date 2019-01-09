Knights JV Boys Shut Down Strathmore

A big win for the Holy Trinity Academy Knights Junior Varsity boys basketball squad Tuesday, January 8, as they handed the visiting Strathmore Spartans a 92-41 loss in Okotoks.

The Varsity teams get going Wednesday, January 9, with a trio of games.

In Okotoks, the HTA Knights girls and boys host the Oilfields Drillers, with games at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

And High River's Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves Varsity boys are on the road as they head to Strathmore to battle the Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks.