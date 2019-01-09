Details
Category: Local Sports

A big win for the Holy Trinity Academy Knights Junior Varsity boys basketball squad Tuesday, January 8, as they handed the visiting Strathmore Spartans a 92-41 loss in Okotoks.

The Varsity teams get going Wednesday, January 9, with a trio of games.

In Okotoks, the HTA Knights girls and boys host the Oilfields Drillers, with games at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

And High River's Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves Varsity boys are on the road as they head to Strathmore to battle the Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks.

More Sports News

Time To Start Thinking Lacrosse

Lacrosse season is still a few months away, but registration is already well underway. Laurie Hunka with the Okotoks Raiders Lacrosse Association says they opened it up on January 1, and have been…

High School Basketball Kicks Off 2019 Half Of Their Season

A couple of games on tap Tuesday, January 8, as the second half of the high school basketball season gets underway. The Foothills Falcons JV girls are home to the Oilfields Drillers. And across town,…

Knights JV Boys Shut Down Strathmore

A big win for the Holy Trinity Academy Knights Junior Varsity boys basketball squad Tuesday, January 8, as they handed the visiting Strathmore Spartans a 92-41 loss in Okotoks. The Varsity teams get…

Oilers Assistants Added To Prospects Staff

Okotoks Oilers Head Coach, Tyler Deis won't be alone behind the bench when he coaches the top Western Canadian NHL prospects in the Annual CJHL Prospects Game, Tuesday, January 22 in Okotoks. His…

Deis Named Head Coach Of Team West For CJHL Prospects Game

Okotoks Oilers Head Coach, Tyler Deis, will lead the Canadian Junior Hockey Leagues West all star team in the League's Prospects game later this month in Okotoks. Deis, who's been with the Oilers for…

Stamps Give Singleton His Release

It's a bad day for Stamps fans with news the team has given all-star middle linebacker, Alex Singleton his release. That means Singleton, the 2018 league leader in tackles, and heart of the Stamps…

Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers Off to Good Start at Mac's Midget Tourney

The Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers got off to a decent start at the 41st annual Mac's 'AAA' Midget tournament in Calgary on Boxing Day. They skated to a 2-2 tie against the Calgary Buffaloes at the Max Bell…

Falcons Edge Out Knights In Last Night's Charity Game

An intense game last night at the Comp as the Falcons took on the H-T-A Knights for a charity game in support of diabetes research. Falcons Coach, Vincent Hunter, said the Falcons came out swinging…

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus Heading To Junior Nationals

Turner Valley's Jacob Libbus is going to get another shot at a national curling title. He and the rest of the Desmond Young rink eked out an 8-7, extra end, win over Edmonton's Creston Van Amsterdam…

Bisons Victorious Against Cubs In Medicine Hat

There was a few local teams out on the ice on January 5 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Okotoks Bisons were out in Medicine Hat to take on the Cubs and brought them down in the third…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login