Knights, Cobras Both Drop In Latest Football Alberta Rankings

Two local teams took a bit of a downward tumble in the latest Football Alberta rankings.

Okotoks Holy Trinity Academy Knights fall from sixth to ninth in Tier II, thanks to a 19-7 loss to the Hunting Hills Lightning Thursday, October 5.

No change for the Foothills Falcons, as they stay at number two in Tier II.

In Tier IV, the Willow Creek Cobras out of Claresholm, drop two spots, from third to fifth thanks to their 36-14 loss to the W.R. Meyers Rebels.

The Cobras are back at it Friday, October 12, at home against the Chinook Coyotes, the Falcons host the Rundle College Cobras and the HTA Knights make their way to Strathmore to tackle the Spartans.

