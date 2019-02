The Holy Trinity Academy Knights JV Boys and Girls teams had a great night last night on the court.

The both claimed victories over High River`s Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves, with the girls winning 63-31, and the boys 82-61

The Comp Falcons girls couldn`t get past the Oilfields Drillers team out in Black Diamond, losing 79-51.

The Highwood Mustangs varsity girls will face the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans tonight in DeWinton.