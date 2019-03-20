Jordie Fike Ready For Stampede Auction

Details
Category: Local Sports

High River's Jordie Fike is thrilled to be heading to Calgary Thursday, March 21, for the Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon Tarp Auction.

He took a big leap last year, taking in $80,000 and has his fingers crossed for the same money or more again this year.

"A guy always hopes for a little increase. Not sure the economy's favourable for too many big jumps like that but I was sure happy with it last year and we hope this year's much the same. You just can't really predict it the last few years. So, you just go in hoping everything rolls your way."

He says he's been working hard over the winter months building his relationships with sponsors.

He says it's hard get up on stage when your name is called.

"The three most nerve wracking days in our sport are the first day of the year. The first night of racing in Calgary, but the Calgary Stampede Auction would be the third most nervous day of our year."

Fike, along with High River's Jason Glass and Okotoks Mark Sutherland, all saw increases last year and hope for the same this year.

