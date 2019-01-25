Details
Category: Local Sports

Jacob Libbus of Turner Valley and the Team Alberta Men are maintaining a playoff spot at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Defeating Nova Scotia 9-7 in the morning drawon Thursday, January 24, improved them to 4-and-4 and moved them into the championship pool.

They will face Northern Ontario in the Thursday night draw and must get another win.

The Alberta Ladies are doing very well at 6-and-0, with Edmonton's Selena Sturmay Rink taking on Manitoba and New Brunswick Thursday.

More Sports News

Jacob Libbus and Team Alberta Holding Playoff Spot In Curling Championship

Jacob Libbus of Turner Valley and the Team Alberta Men are maintaining a playoff spot at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Defeating Nova Scotia 9-7 in the…

Okotoks Football Players Make The Cut At Football Alberta Camp

Four Okotoks high school football players will be moving on to final selection camps for a couple of big time Football Alberta teams after making the cut. They were in Edmonton over the weekend for a…

Team West Earns Victory In Last Night's CJHL Prospects Game

Team West took the win 5-2 over team East in the CJHL Prospects game last night here in Okotoks. Okotoks Oilers players, Quinn Olson and Dylan Holloway were on the ice for the game, and Oiler Dylan…

CJHL Prospects Game Goes Tonight In Okotoks

Hockey fans from Okotoks and surrounding areas will fill Pason Centennial Arena tonight for the 2019 CJHL Prospects Game. Gino De Paoli, voice of the Okotoks Oilers, says fans can see the top NHL…

Lakers Hope To End Losing Streak At 14

The Lomond Lakers look to bust out of their 14 game losing skid Saturday, January 12, in Bassano as they square off against the Medicine Hat Cubs. Lakers Coach Brad Koch says the Cubs won't make it…

Oilers Play Both Ends Of The Spectrum

The Okotoks Oilers are back home for a couple of games this weekend. They face the dead last in the AJHL, Olds Grizzlys Friday, January 11, but Oilers Coach Tyler Deis says they can't take them for…

No Wins, But Lots of Fun For Local Ringette Players

A couple of Foothills ringette teams had a pretty good weekend at the 33rd Annual Golden Rings Ringette Tournament in Calgary. The Foothills Ringers didn't win anything, but organizer with Foothills…

Olson's Stock Rising

One Okotoks Oilers forward has caught the eye of NHL Central Scouting heading into this year's draft. Quinn Olson is the top rated North American skater in the AJHL, as he's ranked at 154th in the…

Oilers Winning Streak Hits Seven

The Okotoks Oilers won their seventh in a row with a 3-1 win over the Drayton Valley Thunder Sunday, January 20, at the Pason Centennial Arena. Austin Wong, Dylan Holloway and Kyle Gordon all lit the…

Flyers And Lakers Snap Losing Skid

On January 19 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, two local teams pull out the stops, and rake in some well earned wins. The High River Flyers were on a road trip out in Medicine Hat to take on…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login