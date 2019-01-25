Jacob Libbus and Team Alberta Holding Playoff Spot In Curling Championship

Jacob Libbus of Turner Valley and the Team Alberta Men are maintaining a playoff spot at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Defeating Nova Scotia 9-7 in the morning drawon Thursday, January 24, improved them to 4-and-4 and moved them into the championship pool.

They will face Northern Ontario in the Thursday night draw and must get another win.

The Alberta Ladies are doing very well at 6-and-0, with Edmonton's Selena Sturmay Rink taking on Manitoba and New Brunswick Thursday.