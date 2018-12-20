It's A Long Way From Turner Valley To China

Details
Category: Local Sports

The man who manages both the Okotoks and Oilfields Curling clubs was on the other side of the world this month, making ice for the Chinese during their mixed nationals.

Mike Libbus says it was a pretty cool experience.

"I got asked by curling ice making "Guru" Jamie Bourassa to go over and help out the Chinese Curling Association. I went over and looked after the mixed doubled championship. Pretty neat experience. The facility was a little rough and the equipment wasn't up to our standard that we have here in Canada. But, all in all, ice ended up being really great, players were happy and we got the event in."

mike libbus and jamie bourassa in china dec20 2018 002Mike Libbus (R) and Ice Maker Jamie Bourass (L) spent time helping the Chinese make proper ice for their mixed doubles championships early in December.

Libbus says he was in China, when relations between Canada and the Chinese started to go sideways, but didn't really have much knowledge about it until he got home.

He says it wasn't a problem.

"No. No concern on my part, other than my family back home wondering when I was going to get back and make sure I had no issues. But, over there is was all business, talking about curling and looking after all their venues and stuff. It didn't really come up for conversation over there in China. But, a little different for my family back home here, they were a little concerned, but realistically I would never have known if they didn't say anything."

Libbus says overall it was a great trip, and with the Beijing Winter Olympics coming up in 2022 he's hoping to go back again.

More Sports News

Falcons Edge Out Knights In Last Night's Charity Game

An intense game last night at the Comp as the Falcons took on the H-T-A Knights for a charity game in support of diabetes research. Falcons Coach, Vincent Hunter, said the Falcons came out swinging…

Oilers Gearing up for AAA Midget Mac's Tournament

The 41st Mac's AAA Midget World Invitational Hockey Tournament is fast approaching, and the Okotoks Bow Mark Oilers are eyeing the cup this year. 25 teams hailing from as close as Calgary and…

Oilers Close Year With Consecutive Shutout

On December 23 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, there was no love for the Calgary Canucks on their home ice, as the Okotoks Oilers roll in and claim their second consecutive shutout. Saturday's…

The Oilers Inch Closer To Contesting Second Spot In The South

On December 21 in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the Okotoks Oilers had no issues bringing down the Olds Grizzlys. The Oilers shutout the Grizzlys 6-0, out in the Olds Sportsplex. #4 Dylan…

A Trio Of Teams Looking For A Better Start In 2019

It was a rough send-off to the year of 2018 for three locals teams in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Okotoks Bisons manage to drop their game out in Stettler versus the Lightning, folding…

Local Teams Wind Up 2018 On The Road

Both the Okotoks Bisons and Lomond Lakers wrap up the 2018 half of their Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season's Friday, December 21, on the road. The Bisons are in Stettler to face the Lightning,…

Flyers Alumni Game Goes Friday

The High River Flyers are done until 2019, but the old guys hit the ice Friday, December 21, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex for an their annual Alumni Game starting at 8 o'clock. It's free…

Holy Trinity Academy Knights Earn A Spot At Provincials

Exciting times for the Holy Trinity Academy Knights Saturday, November 17, as they took the win over the Hunting Hills Lightning, 28-13 in the Tier 2 South Division Finals. The Knights now head to…

It's A Long Way From Turner Valley To China

The man who manages both the Okotoks and Oilfields Curling clubs was on the other side of the world this month, making ice for the Chinese during their mixed nationals. Mike Libbus says it was a…

Another Okotoks Oiler Has Caught The Eye Of NHL Scouts

Some exciting news for Okotoks Oiler, Quinn Olson, who has been ranked in the NHL Central Scout's Players To Watch List. Olson says he's passionate about hockey, and intends to continue playing with…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login