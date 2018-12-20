It's A Long Way From Turner Valley To China

The man who manages both the Okotoks and Oilfields Curling clubs was on the other side of the world this month, making ice for the Chinese during their mixed nationals.

Mike Libbus says it was a pretty cool experience.

"I got asked by curling ice making "Guru" Jamie Bourassa to go over and help out the Chinese Curling Association. I went over and looked after the mixed doubled championship. Pretty neat experience. The facility was a little rough and the equipment wasn't up to our standard that we have here in Canada. But, all in all, ice ended up being really great, players were happy and we got the event in."

Mike Libbus (R) and Ice Maker Jamie Bourass (L) spent time helping the Chinese make proper ice for their mixed doubles championships early in December.

Libbus says he was in China, when relations between Canada and the Chinese started to go sideways, but didn't really have much knowledge about it until he got home.

He says it wasn't a problem.

"No. No concern on my part, other than my family back home wondering when I was going to get back and make sure I had no issues. But, over there is was all business, talking about curling and looking after all their venues and stuff. It didn't really come up for conversation over there in China. But, a little different for my family back home here, they were a little concerned, but realistically I would never have known if they didn't say anything."

Libbus says overall it was a great trip, and with the Beijing Winter Olympics coming up in 2022 he's hoping to go back again.