Injuries & Turnovers No Help For Knights In Loss To Lightning

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights came up short against the Hunting Hills Lightning Thursday, October 4, losing 19-7 in high school football action.

The Knights were without their starting or back-up quarterback, instead having to rely on third stringer, Spencer Kessel.

Kessel, is normally their defensive leader as the team's starting middle linebacker.

A position he played as well as quarterback.

Coach Matt Hassett says, despite throwing five picks, you can't hang the loss on the kid.

"It was tough, I was really proud of him. Basically he's our third string quarterback. He's only played the position in a couple of JV games. But he's our defensive leader. So he's kind of the quarterback on offence and defence tonight. I thought he played great. He gave us all he had and yeah, turnovers killed us. That's usually what happens when you're playing a good team. You turn the ball over that many times, it's not a good sign."

The Knights, suffering through a bunch of injuries and sickness, hope to have several of those players back Friday, October 12, when they head to Strathmore to battle the Spartans.

In Taber, the Willow Creek Cobras got into turn over trouble and it cost them as they fell to the W.R. Meyers Rebels 36-14.

The Cobras and Rebels exchanged first quarter touchdowns, but turnovers led to a short field for the Taber squad and a 22-7 half time lead.

The Rebels made use of a couple more third quarter turnovers to make it 36-7 heading into the final quarter before the Cobras Ethan Perry ripped off a spectacular 80 yard kick off return for a touchdown.

The loss drops the Cobras to 3-and-2 on the season, while the Rebels improve to 6-and-0.

The Cobras are back home to host the Chinook Coyotes out of Lethbridge On Friday, October 12, and then enjoy a bye week before starting playoffs against the Pincher Creek Mustangs.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.okotoksonline.com/local-sports/injuries-turnovers-no-help-for-knights-in-loss-to-lightning#sigProId47647be55e

More Sports News

Okotoks Oilers Celebrate Consecutive Victory

The Okotoks Oilers started off slow, trailing behind the Calgary Mustangs in last nights final preseason game in the AJHL Junior Hockey League on September 9. However, after tieing up the game in the…

Oilers & Bandits - Round One

The Okotoks Oilers and Brooks Bandits kick off the AJHL pre-season Friday, August 31, as they hook up at the Centennial Arena in Okotoks. Even though it's a pre-season game, the Bandits already know…

Injuries & Turnovers No Help For Knights In Loss To Lightning

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights came up short against the Hunting Hills Lightning Thursday, October 4, losing 19-7 in high school football action. The Knights were without their starting or back-up…

Bisons Home To Blackfalds Friday

The High River Flyers will try to bust out of three game losing slump Friday, October 5 at home as they take on the Stettler Lightning in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. The Flyers are fourth…

Three Game Weekend Could Be Make Or Break For Oilers

A busy long weekend for the Okotoks Oilers as they face three tough AJHL South Division opponents. They're in Canmore Friday, October 5, to battle the Eagles. They're back home Sunday, October 7 at…

Football Night In The Foothills

A couple of games on tap in high school football Thursday, October 4. The Willow Creek Cobras take their show on the road to face the 5-and-0 W.R. Meyers Rebels in Taber. Cobras Coach Tim Bryson says…

Flyers Don't Want To Look Past Lightning To Bisons Game

The High River Flyers are still trying to find their feet this Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season. They're 2-3-and-1 to start and hope to have better luck this weekend against the Stettler…

Bisons Not Complaining About Targets On Their Backs

The Okotoks Bisons will take their 6-and-0 record out for a spin this weekend against a couple of big rivals. They're home to the Blackfalds Wranglers Friday, October 5 at 8 o'clock at the Murray…

Bisons Tops In Heritage League

The High River Flyers dropped both their games over the weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. 2-1 in overtime to the Mountainview Colts Friday, September 28, and then 7-1 in Airdrie…

Falcons, Knights & Cobras All Stand Pat

An up and down weekend for local high school football teams. The Comp Falcons were shut-out 27-0 by the Vernon Panthers Friday, September 28 at their "Blackout" night in Okotoks. They fall to…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login