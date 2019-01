The Okotoks Oilers received an honourable mention in the CHJL rankings this week.

The Brooks Bandits remain in the number one spot, with 19 straight wins and a Canada best 43-and-3 record.

The Oilers have won nine straight and are second in the AJHL's South Division with a 32-14-and-1 record, 21 points back of the Bandits, who lead both the South Division and the entire AJHL.

The Oilers are back at it Tuesday, January 29, when they host the Calgary Canucks.