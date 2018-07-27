Details
Category: Local Sports

The High River Heat open up the Tier II Junior "B" Lacrosse Provincials Friday, July 27 at home against the Red Deer Renegades in their opening match.

Heat Coach Larry Makortoff says they haven't seen the Renegades this season and don't know much about them.

"We don't know too much about them, but you know what? It's four teams that deserve to be there. You know, you just have to bring your "A" game to every game and we'll play whoever we have to play."

Game time is 6:30 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

Here's the schedule:

Game 1 - Fri. July 27 - 6:30 PM - High River Heat and Red Deer Renegades

Game 2 - Fri. July 27 - 9:00 PM - Sherwood Park Titans and Lloydminster Xtreme

Game 3 - Sat. July 28 - 11:00 AM - High River Heat and Lloydminster Xtreme

Game 4 - Sat. July 28 - 2:00 PM - Red Deer Renegades and Sherwood Park Titans

Game 5 - Sat. July 28 - 6:30 PM - High River Heat and Sherwood Park Titans

Game 6 - Sat. July 28 - 9:00 PM - Red Deer Renegades and Lloydminster Xtreme

Game 7 (Bronze) - Sun. July 29 - 11:00 AM - 3rd from Round Robin and 4th from Round Robin

Game 8 (Gold) - Sun. July 29 - 2:00 PM - 1st from Round Robin and 2nd from Round Robin

More Sports News

Dawgs Unveil New Prospect

It's been a long time coming for Dawgs head coach Mitch Schmidt as he unveils his newest prospect. The Dawgs debut of new smooth, switch hitting player Abdiel Alicea was a positive one as he drew a…

Dawgs Take The Win Over Bombers In Brooks

The Okotoks Dawgs are back in winning form beating the Brooks Bombers 7-6 last night. A wild game in Brooks saw 3 lead changes in the first five innings with 12 runs scored and 3 home runs.…

Heat Go For Gold This Weekend At Home

The High River Heat open up the Tier II Junior "B" Lacrosse Provincials Friday, July 27 at home against the Red Deer Renegades in their opening match. Heat Coach Larry Makortoff says they haven't…

Dawgs & Mavericks Rained Out

No Dawgs game Thursday, July 26 in Okotoks against Medicine Hat as they got rained out. They've got a double header scheduled for Friday, July 27 already, with games at 3 o'clock Friday afternoon and…

Foothills FC Takes On Chicago In PDL Semi-Final Saturday

The Foothills FC will be playing in the PDL National Semi-Finals this Saturday at Foothills Composite field here in Okotoks. Ajeej Sarkaria, Striker for Foothills FC, says they're hoping to take the…

Dawgs Edge Bulls To Make It Seven Straight

The Okotoks Dawgs squeaked out a 7-6 win over the Bulls Wednesday, July 26, in Lethbridge to extend their winning streak to seven straight games. The WMBL's player of the week, Dawgs shortstop,…

WMBL Announces Extended Regular Season For 2019

Fans of the Okotoks Dawgs can look forward to more home games next year. The Western Major Baseball League announced Tuesday that they'll be extending the regular season in 2019 into the first week…

Brown Rolls To Senior Men's Title

High River golfer, Brian Brown, cruised to an easy win at the Calgary Senior Men's Golf Championship Tuesday, July 24, at the Heritage Pointe Golf Club. He shot a 1-under 71 in Tuesday's final round,…

Dawgs Win Again

Another win for the Okotoks Dawgs as they got past the Prospects 5-3 Tuesday, July 24, in Edmonton. The Dawgs remain four and a half games back of the Medicine Hat Mavericks for the WMBL West…

Dawgs Battling Hard For First

The Okotoks Dawgs get back to work Tuesday, July 24, as they head to Edmonton to face the Prospects. Dawgs Manager, Mitch Schmidt, says they've rattled off five straight wins, but can't seem to catch…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login