Heat Go For Gold This Weekend At Home

The High River Heat open up the Tier II Junior "B" Lacrosse Provincials Friday, July 27 at home against the Red Deer Renegades in their opening match.

Heat Coach Larry Makortoff says they haven't seen the Renegades this season and don't know much about them.

"We don't know too much about them, but you know what? It's four teams that deserve to be there. You know, you just have to bring your "A" game to every game and we'll play whoever we have to play."

Game time is 6:30 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

Here's the schedule:

Game 1 - Fri. July 27 - 6:30 PM - High River Heat and Red Deer Renegades

Game 2 - Fri. July 27 - 9:00 PM - Sherwood Park Titans and Lloydminster Xtreme

Game 3 - Sat. July 28 - 11:00 AM - High River Heat and Lloydminster Xtreme

Game 4 - Sat. July 28 - 2:00 PM - Red Deer Renegades and Sherwood Park Titans

Game 5 - Sat. July 28 - 6:30 PM - High River Heat and Sherwood Park Titans

Game 6 - Sat. July 28 - 9:00 PM - Red Deer Renegades and Lloydminster Xtreme

Game 7 (Bronze) - Sun. July 29 - 11:00 AM - 3rd from Round Robin and 4th from Round Robin

Game 8 (Gold) - Sun. July 29 - 2:00 PM - 1st from Round Robin and 2nd from Round Robin