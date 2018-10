The Okotoks Oilers are back in action Friday, October 12, at home as they welcome the Calgary Canucks to the Pason Centennial Arena.

The Oilers have lost two in a row and this is a good weekend for them to make a little hay as the Canucks are below them in the standings, with just a couple of wins under their belts.

They drop the puck at 7.

The Oilers are back home Saturday, October 13, when they host the winless Olds Grizzlys.