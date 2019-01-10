Good Night For Knights Varsity Basketball

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights went 2-and-0 against the Oilfields Drillers in high school Varsity basketball action Wednesday, January 9.

The Knights girls dumped the Drillers 64-52 in the early game, while the Knights boys were all over the Drillers 89-35.

Out in Strathmore, High River's Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves came out on the wrong end of a 65-51 score to the hometown Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks.

The JV squads are back in action, Thursday, January 10, with a trio of games.

In High River the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves girls are home to HTA starting at 5:30 p.m.

While the T-Wolves boys tackle the Knights at 7:15.

While in Strathmore, the hometown Spartans JV boys welcome the Foothills Falcons.