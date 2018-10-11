Glawson Says Key To Beating Flyers, Is Beating Goaltender Vinck

After a couple of losses last weekend, the Lomond Lakers are hoping to turn things around this weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

First up the Stettler Lightning Saturday, October 13 and Lakers coach Mike Glawson says it's a good chance to pick up a couple of points against a closely matched team.

"You know the Stettler game on Saturday is going to be a good opportunity for us to go out, and if we decide that we want to work and compete, I believe we have a very good opportunity of getting two points."

The Lakers and High River Flyers meet for the first time this season Sunday, October 14, in Claresholm.

Glawson says the player they have to beat is the current HJHL Player off the Week, Flyers Goaltender Chantz Vinck.

"You know when you have a goaltender of that calibre, he can steal your games just on his own. And it sounds like he really stood on his head in that Okotoks-High River game."

Lomond Lakers Coach Mike Glawson says for the Lakers to have any success against High River Sunday, they need to be able to beat their goaltender Chantz Vinck. Photo courtesy the High River Flyers (Jonathan McCarroll).

The Flyers won that one 2-1 in overtime, with Vinck stopping 48 of the 49 shots he faced.

The Lakers are off to a 1-and-4 start to the season.