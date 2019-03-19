Glass Looking Forward To Stampede Auction

The unofficial start to the Summer chuckwagon season gets started Thursday, March 21, with the annual Calgary Stampede Tarp Auction and Sale.

High River's Jason Glass did alright last year, pulling in $100,000 for his outfit for the 10 days of the Rangeland Derby.

He says he was happy with how things went at last year's sale, and hoping for more of the same this year.

"The sale was really good and you know it's pretty cool that company's want to get involved in our sport and help us get down the road and pay bills and stuff like that. You know, I'm looking forward to Thursday and all 36 drivers you know, come out of there with some money in their pocket."

Glass says in this economy, it's getting tougher for the guys down the line to make a living.

"The top 10 or so guys, typically have returning sponsors and really take care of the company's that are behind them. And do all right. The bottom, some of the new guys, the younger guys, it's a struggle to build a relationship with a company that wants to do it year after year.

Both High River's Jordie Fike and Okotoks Mark Sutherland pulled in more cash in 2018 and are hoping to at least get that much again this year.