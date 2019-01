No medal for the Highwood Mustangs Senior girls basketball squad at a tournament over the weekend in Brooks.

They won their first game over Medicine Hat Friday, January 11, beating Crescent Heights 81-64, but fell 56-53 to Strathmore in the semi-finals and then 46-38 to Brooks in the bronze medal game to finish fourth.

The girls are back in action Wednesday, January 16, at 5:30 p.m., when the host the Holy Trinity Academy Knights.