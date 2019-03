Former Okotoks Oilers Forward, Rhett Gardner, signed a two- year entry level deal with the Dallas Stars this week.

Gardner, who played for the Oilers from 2013 to 2015, just completed his fourth year at the University of North Dakota.

Gardner was drafted by the Stars in 2016, but decided to get his degree before pursuing a professional career.

He's been assigned to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League for the rest of this season.