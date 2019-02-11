Foothills Participants Clean Up At Special Olympics

The Alberta Provincial Special Olympics came to a close on Sunday, February 10 in Calgary, with participants bringing home many medals.

The floor hockey team took the gold medal in their division, and two more gold medals were awarded to Colleen Morstad and Steve Makeechak in singles bowling, with Jessica Helm and Mark Williams taking home bronze medals.

Bowling participants:



Colleen Morstad - Gold in singles

Steve Makeechak – Gold in singles

Jessica Helm – Bronze in singles

Mark Williams – Bronze in singles

Coaches: Cathy Manson and Tim Bradbury

Floor Hockey participants:

Maria Rout

Angie Brown

Elena Stillwell

Misty Hirst

Ricky Jones

Dawson Harbus

Garth Trewin

Kyle Goode

Kenny Gaudry

J.C. Tracnick

Dustin Rothwell

Travis Bolton

Robyn McMormick

Coaches : Chad Lambourn, Carl Kennedy, Kyle Hadden & Jane Bradbury