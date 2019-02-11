Foothills Participants Clean Up At Special Olympics

The Alberta Provincial Special Olympics came to a close on Sunday, February 10 in Calgary, with participants bringing home many medals.
The floor hockey team took the gold medal in their division, and two more gold medals were awarded to Colleen Morstad and Steve Makeechak in singles bowling, with Jessica Helm and Mark Williams taking home bronze medals.
Bowling participants:
Colleen Morstad - Gold in singles
Steve Makeechak – Gold in singles
Jessica Helm – Bronze in singles
Mark Williams – Bronze in singles
Coaches: Cathy Manson and Tim Bradbury
Floor Hockey participants:
Maria Rout
Angie Brown
Elena Stillwell
Misty Hirst
Ricky Jones
Dawson Harbus
Garth Trewin
Kyle Goode
Kenny Gaudry
J.C. Tracnick
Dustin Rothwell
Travis Bolton
Robyn McMormick
Coaches : Chad Lambourn, Carl Kennedy, Kyle Hadden & Jane Bradbury