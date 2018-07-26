Foothills FC Takes On Chicago In PDL Semi-Final Saturday

The Foothills FC will be playing in the PDL National Semi-Finals this Saturday at Foothills Composite field here in Okotoks.

Ajeej Sarkaria, Striker for Foothills FC, says they're hoping to take the win after making it to the final two years ago and walking away empty-handed.

"Two years ago we made it all the way to the final and lost in the final, so we're hoping to avenge that season this coming weekend, and hopefully get the win," he said.

The FC will be taking on the Chicago FC United, and will move on to the PDL Championship Final match with a win.

The game goes this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Foothills Composite, and will feature beer gardens, a kid's zone, food trucks and entertainment.