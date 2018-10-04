Details
Category: Local Sports

A couple of games on tap in high school football Thursday, October 4.

The Willow Creek Cobras take their show on the road to face the 5-and-0 W.R. Meyers Rebels in Taber.

Cobras Coach Tim Bryson says the Rebels are on a mission this year.

"Their goal is to run the table and win provincials. So, they're tougher than normal. I mean, they're always tough, especially down in Taber. But it's a lot tougher than normal. So we see it as a great challenge for us."

The Cobras, who are ranked third in Tier IV, are 3-and-0 and coming off a lopsided 43-8 win over the Rundle College Cobras last week.

The Rebels on the other hand, are ranked number one after pounding the Pincher Creek Mustangs 64-0 last week at home.

These teams don't like each other, as the Cobras have beaten them out in the playoffs the last three years, going to the three out of the last four seasons winning it in 2014 and 2017.

In Okotoks, the Holy Trinity Academy Knights are home to the Hunting Hills Lightning starting at 5 o'clock.

The Foothills Falcons versus Raymond Comets game scheduled for Thursday was cancelled thanks to the snow.

More Sports News

Okotoks Oilers Celebrate Consecutive Victory

The Okotoks Oilers started off slow, trailing behind the Calgary Mustangs in last nights final preseason game in the AJHL Junior Hockey League on September 9. However, after tieing up the game in the…

Oilers & Bandits - Round One

The Okotoks Oilers and Brooks Bandits kick off the AJHL pre-season Friday, August 31, as they hook up at the Centennial Arena in Okotoks. Even though it's a pre-season game, the Bandits already know…

Football Night In The Foothills

A couple of games on tap in high school football Thursday, October 4. The Willow Creek Cobras take their show on the road to face the 5-and-0 W.R. Meyers Rebels in Taber. Cobras Coach Tim Bryson says…

Flyers Don't Want To Look Past Lightning To Bisons Game

The High River Flyers are still trying to find their feet this Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season. They're 2-3-and-1 to start and hope to have better luck this weekend against the Stettler…

Bisons Not Complaining About Targets On Their Backs

The Okotoks Bisons will take their 6-and-0 record out for a spin this weekend against a couple of big rivals. They're home to the Blackfalds Wranglers Friday, October 5 at 8 o'clock at the Murray…

Bisons Tops In Heritage League

The High River Flyers dropped both their games over the weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. 2-1 in overtime to the Mountainview Colts Friday, September 28, and then 7-1 in Airdrie…

Falcons, Knights & Cobras All Stand Pat

An up and down weekend for local high school football teams. The Comp Falcons were shut-out 27-0 by the Vernon Panthers Friday, September 28 at their "Blackout" night in Okotoks. They fall to…

Big Tournament Wins For Mustangs And Hawks

A gold medal for the Highwood Mustangs junior boys volleyball squad over the weekend as they got the win at a tournament in Brooks. Not as good for the senior boys as they finished in fourth and out…

Oilers Drop Second AJHL Showcase To Wolverines

The Okotoks Oilers lose their second matchup in the AJHL showcase to the Whitecourt Wolverines 4-2 on September 28. The Oilers struggled to keep up with the Wolverines, who opened up with two goals…

Colts Beat Flyers Again As Bisons Win Their Fifth In A Row

The High River Flyers were hoping for revenge against the Mountainview Colts on September 28, but end up dropping their second matchup against them in overtime. The narrow victory goes to the Colts,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login