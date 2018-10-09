Flyers Vinck, HJHL Player Of The Week

Details
Category: Local Sports

He's been facing over 40 shots a game since the start of the season, but a couple of wins this weekend were enough for the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League to name High River Flyers goalie Chantz Vinck their Player of the Week award.

Vinck turned aside 48 of the 49 shots he faced in the Flyers big 2-1 overtime win over the Okotoks Bisons Saturday, October 6 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

It was the Bisons first loss of the season.

Vinck and the Flyers are home Friday, October 12, when the Blackfalds Wranglers come to town.

