Flyers Take On Wheaties And Bisons This Weekend

The High River Flyers are riding a two game winning streak heading into action in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League this weekend.

They're home to the Strathmore Wheatland Kings Friday, February 1.

Coach Colten Hayes says they still have an outside chance of catching the Wheaties for fifth spot in the South Division.

"I think anything can kind of happen. I know Strathmore's kind of hurting on bodies. I think we owe them a good game on Friday. The last couple of times we've played them we went to overtime or they won by one goal. I don't think we've shown them our best."

The Flyers wrap up the weekend Sunday, February 3 in Okotoks against the Bisons.