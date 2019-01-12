Flyers Suffer Rough Loss While Bisons Take Down Wheaties

On January 11 in Alberta Junior "B" Hockey League, the Southern Division leading Coaldale Copperheads were in High River in the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex, and they didn't make it easy for our local team.

The Flyers played host to the Southern champs, and were defeated 14-2.

With last nights rough loss, the Flyers club will undoubtedly look to bounce back with a game on the road on January 12.

They're heading out to Strathmore to take on the Wheatland Kings at 8 p.m.

As for the Kings, they were in Okotoks on January 12 to take on the Okotoks Bisons.

The Bisons manage a third period win, keeping the game from going into overtime, closing Friday nights score 6-5.

Now it's the Bisons turn against the formidable Copperheads, out in Coaldale at 8:30 p.m.

Lastly, the underdog Lomond Lakers hit the ice tonight at 8:15 for a match against the Medicine Hat Cubs out in the Bassano Arena.

