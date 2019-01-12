Flyers Suffer Rough Loss While Bisons Take Down Wheaties

Details
Category: Local Sports

On January 11 in Alberta Junior "B" Hockey League, the Southern Division leading Coaldale Copperheads were in High River in the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex, and they didn't make it easy for our local team.

The Flyers played host to the Southern champs, and were defeated 14-2.

With last nights rough loss, the Flyers club will undoubtedly look to bounce back with a game on the road on January 12.

They're heading out to Strathmore to take on the Wheatland Kings at 8 p.m.

As for the Kings, they were in Okotoks on January 12 to take on the Okotoks Bisons.

The Bisons manage a third period win, keeping the game from going into overtime, closing Friday nights score 6-5.

Now it's the Bisons turn against the formidable Copperheads, out in Coaldale at 8:30 p.m.

Lastly, the underdog Lomond Lakers hit the ice tonight at 8:15 for a match against the Medicine Hat Cubs out in the Bassano Arena.

 

