Flyers Lose To Lakers In Round II, While Bisons Drop Their Lone Game

It was a busy night on October 19 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, as several local teams hit the ice.

The High River Flyers drop their second back to back matchup against the league newcomer Lomond Lakers.

It was a close match, as the Flyers lose in overtime 5-4.

The High River squad will be heading out to Red Deer on October 20 to take on the Vipers in Servus Arena.

The Vipers are coming off a recent victory against the Cochrane Generals, and are 4-3-0 on the season, while the Flyers now sit at 4-5-1.

Tomorrows game is an 8 p.m. start.

The Okotoks Bisons didn't fare much better last night losing away in Airdrie to the Techmation Thunder.

The final score of the game was 3-2 for the Thunder.

The Lomond Lakers will have to contend with the Thunder next, as they're set for a matchup on October 20 at 8:30 in the Claresholm Arena.

