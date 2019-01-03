Flyers Looking For Better Second Half

The High River Flyers are gearing up for the second half of the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season.

They sit sixth in the seven team South Division, and Coach Colten Hayes, says he was hoping for better heading into the Christmas break.

"I don't think anyone wants to be second last in our conference. But, you know there's a lot of good teams in our conference this year and a lot of good teams in the league. And I think everyone's kind of stepped up their game so far. But, hopefully the second half of the season kind of goes right for us at the end of the day."

The Flyers have just nine games left in the regular season, including their match-up against the Ponoka Stampeders, Friday, January 4, starting at 8 o'clock, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.