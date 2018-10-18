Flyers Look To Bounce Back This Weekend

Details
Category: Local Sports

The High River Flyers are hoping for some better results this weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

They dropped both their games last weekend, including a 3-1 decision to the Lomond Lakers Sunday, October 14 in Claresholm.

Flyers forward Jakob Jefferies says they have payback on their minds heading into the rematch Friday, October 19, in High River.

"We're definitely thinking about it, just because last game we didn't play a "full 60" I would say. So, this weekend we're just hoping to take it game by game, shift by shift and work hard and hopefully come out with two points."

The Flyers are in Red Deer Saturday, October 20 to take on the Vipers and then wind up the weekend Sunday, October 21 in Strathmore against the Wheatland Kings.

