Flyers & Lakers, Round II

A busy weekend for the High River Flyers as they'll play three games in three nights this weekend.

They kick things off Friday, October 19, at home against the Lomond Lakers and Flyers Coach Colten Hayes says they'll be looking for some payback after losing to the Lakers last weekend in Claresholm.

"I tip my hat to (Lakers Coach Mike) Glawson, and his crew. You know they came out and didn't take it as a joke. I think a lot of the guys on our team thought it was going to be a lot easier than it was. But it's going to be a good game Friday and a good character boost for the team at the end of the day."

The Flyers head to Red Deer Saturday, October 20, and wrap up in Strathmore Sunday, October 21.

Just one game for the Okotoks Bisons this weekend as they head to Airdrie Friday night to battle the Thunder.