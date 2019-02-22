Flyers Hayes Says Bisons Have What It Takes This Season

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Okotoks Bisons and Cochrane Generals kick off their second round Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League playoff series Friday, February 22, in Okotoks.

The Bisons have one more fan cheering them on this year, as High River Flyers Coach, Colton Hayes, says he's looking for the Bisons to take the league title this year.

"I'd like to see Okotoks do it. You know, helping them out last year and knowing Bisons Coach Chris Beston, really well, they've got a really solid group there."

Hayes says their biggest asset heading into the series is their goaltending.

The Bisons and Generals play game two in Cochrane Saturday, February 23, with games three and four in the best of seven series back in Okotoks Sunday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 26.

