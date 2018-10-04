Flyers Don't Want To Look Past Lightning To Bisons Game

The High River Flyers are still trying to find their feet this Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League season.

They're 2-3-and-1 to start and hope to have better luck this weekend against the Stettler Lightning and their big rivals the Okotoks Bisons.

Flyers Coach Colten Hayes says discipline and scoring continue to be sticking points for the team, but he says they're working through it.

"You know the guys have got to stick to the system and they've been doing a great job in practice this week. And it's just a learning curve for a lot of them. You know we've got a lot of younger guys on the team and they're just kind of getting their feet under them."

Hayes says they don't want to look past their game against the Lightning, but he an the boys are looking forward to their game against Okotoks.

It's always a great game for the fans as both the Flyers faithful and Bisons supporters pack the barn making for a great atmosphere.

They face Stettler Friday, October 5 at 8 p.m., and then the Bisons Saturday, October 6, at 5:30 p.m., both games are at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.