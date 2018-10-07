Flyers Celebrate OT Victory Over Bisons

On October 6 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, the anticipated rivalry game between the High River Flyers and the Okotoks Bisons took place at the Bob-Snodgrass Rec-plex in High River.

It was a close game, but the High River Flyers brought down the previously unstoppable Bisons, ending their perfect record for the season with a narrow victory.

The Flyers won last night 2-1, in overtime.

The game started off with each team scoring a goal in the first period, without a single other goal scored for the remainder of periods 2 and 3.

The Bisons put consistent pressure on Flyers goalie Chantz Vinck who stopped 49 shots on the net, while the Flyers managed 35 shots on the Bisons goalkeeper Devin Reagan.

Moving into overtime, the game is ended 15 minutes in by Flyers forward Michael McTighe.

With last nights win against the Bisons the Flyers sit at 4-3 and 1 OTL, while the Bisons etch in their first loss on the season.

After last nights exciting game, the Flyers look to Friday October 12, when they're back on the ice at the Rec-plex in High River.

They'll be playing the Blackfalds Wranglers at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile the Bisons will be hosting the Coaldale Copperheads at the Murray Arena in Okotoks.

That game also goes on October 12 at 8 p.m.

