Flyers And Lakers Snap Losing Skid

On January 19 in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League, two local teams pull out the stops, and rake in some well earned wins.

The High River Flyers were on a road trip out in Medicine Hat to take on the Cubs in the Kinplex Arena.

Final score of that game was a 4-2 win for the Flyers, with points from four different players, including: Brennan McPherson on a power play, Joshua Fleck, Myles Leckie and Jakob Jefferies.

Flyers goalie Max Johnston had an incredible night, blocking a whopping 49 shots on net.

The next opponent for the Flyers is the Lomond Lakers, who they'll meet in the Claresholm arena this Saturday on January 26.

As for the Lakers, they managed to break their long standing losing skid, with an overtime victory against the Strathmore Wheatland Kings.

Their pairing on January 19 ended in a 6-5 win for the Lakers, earned by Gavin Burns who ends the game two minutes into overtime.

The Lakers will hope to keep that momentum going with a game against the Okotoks Bisons in the Murray arena this Friday on January 25.

Lastly, the Bisons hit the ice on Sunday January 20 to close their week, playing host to the Stettler Lightning at 1:15 p.m.

