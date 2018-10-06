Flyers and Bisons Start The Weekend Strong

ally up a win for the High River Flyers, who are celebrating a victory on October 5 at the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex against the Stettler Lightning.

The final score was 6 to 4 for the Flyers, who now stand at 3-3 and 1OTL for the season.

Rookie forward #20 Mitchell Bosch for the Flyers, managed to score a hat trick in his first game.

Meanwhile, it's another night and another win for the Okotoks Bisons who continue their hot streak against the Blackfalds Wranglers on their October 5 game.

The wranglers couldn't manage a single score, as the Bisons shut them out 3-0 at home in the Pason Arena.

Last nights win puts the Bisons at 7 wins, and without a single loss on the season.

The two teams face each other in an anticipated battle in High River, tonight at 5:30 p.m.

