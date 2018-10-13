Flyers And Bisons Lose Their Home Ice Game

Details
October 12 saw both the High River Flyers and the Okotoks Oilers lose their home ice games in the Heritage "B" Junior Hockey League.

The High River Flyers struggled to get their offensive game off the ground, and drop the game to the Blackfalds Wranglers 1-4.

The lone goal for the Flyers was scored by number 17 forward Tyler Alger in the second period assisted by forward number 37 Orca Wiesblatt.

Last nights game evens up the Flyers at 4 wins 4 losses and 1 overtime loss on the season.

The Flyers are off to the Claresholm Arena on October 14 to take on the league newcomers, the Lomond Lakers.

After their initial victory, the Lakers are struggling to make their mark on the league at 1 win, 3 losses and 1 overtime loss on the season.

Game time is 5 p.m.

The Okotoks Bisons didn't fare much better, losing their home ice game to the Coaldale Copperheads 6-2.

With their second consecutive loss on the season, the Bisons look to their next match up tomorrow against the Three Hills Thrashers.

The Thrashers are still looking for their first win on the season.

Game time is October 14 at the Murray Arena in Okotoks at 1:15 p.m.

 

