The High River Flyers are done until 2019, but the old guys hit the ice Friday, December 21, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex for an their annual Alumni Game starting at 8 o'clock.

It's free to come watch, and thanks to Randy Gosselin, half a dozen turkey's are up for grabs in a draw during the game.

The teams head over the Mr. Mikes after the game for a social.