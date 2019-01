The annual CJHL Prospects game coming up Tuesday, January 22 in Okotoks is going to have a Calgary Flames feel to it.

Former Flame player, Curtis Glencross and former General Manager Al Coates will be the special guest coaches for the game.

The game featuring the top prospects heading into this year's NHL Draft goes at 7:30 at the Centennial Arena, with Okotoks Oilers Coach, Tyler Deis, coaching Team West.