Falcons & Knights Victorious In Big Rock Semi Finals

October 19 was a big night for high school football action in Okotoks, as both the Holy Trinity Academy Knights and Foothills Composite Composite Falcons hosted games in the Big Rock Semi Final playoffs.

By the end of the night, both teams can boast a decisive victory.

The Foothills Composite Falcons hosted and defeated the Rundle College Cobras 51-6.

Head Coach for the Falcons Darren Olson says despite some minor setbacks, the Falcons had a great night.

"We had a lot of penalties tonight which didn't help anything but we made some big plays on both sides of the ball. The kids came out big when they needed to."

Olson attributes some of the Falcons success to their solid passing and defense game.

"I think Tyson Hartle played really well for us tonight as the Quarterback. He was a lot more composed tonight and starting to feel more confident and comfortable back there. Defensively tonight, we just shut them down and controlled them."

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights followed up their rivals victory, defeating the Strathmore Spartans 58-1.

With both Okotoks teams winning their matchup in the semi finals, the championship round will be an Okotoks affair.

Olson says the final match is going to be a close one.

"There's not a huge a difference between the two teams and Friday night is going to come down to preparation during the week and who makes the least amount of mistake on game day, that's a huge thing."

The Falcons and Knights will face off in Falcons Field on Friday October 26 at 7 p.m.

