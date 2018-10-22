Falcons & Knights Meet In Big Rock Finals

Details
The Big Rock Football League finals will be a "Battle of Okotoks" again this year.

Both the Comp Falcons and Holy Trinity Academy Knights won their semi-finals by wide margins Friday, October 19.

The Falcons 51-6 over the Rundle College Cobras and the Knights, 58-1 over the Strathmore Spartans.

Falcons Coach Darren Olson says he's excited to be facing the Knights.

"That just makes it that much more fun for everybody. For them. For us. They want to come in here and beat us, just as badly as we want to beat them. It's nice to have a home game, so that definitely helps for sure."

Olson says the Knight are "scrappy" this year, and come into the game with nothing to lose which makes them dangerous against a Falcons team looking for their fourth straight Provincial Tier II title.

They'll play under the lights at Falcons Field Friday, October 26.

