Falcons, Knights & Cobras All Stand Pat

An up and down weekend for local high school football teams.

The Comp Falcons were shut-out 27-0 by the Vernon Panthers Friday, September 28 at their "Blackout" night in Okotoks.

They fall to 3-and-2, but remain second in Tier II in the latest Football Alberta Rankings.

And the Willow Creek Cobras got back into the win column, with a 43-8 win over Rundle College Thursday, September 27, to move to 3-and-1.

They remain third in the Tier IV rankings.

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights had the weekend off and remain sixth in the Tier II rankings.