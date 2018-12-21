Falcons Edge Out Knights In Last Night's Charity Game

An intense game last night at the Comp as the Falcons took on the H-T-A Knights for a charity game in support of diabetes research.

Falcons Coach, Vincent Hunter, said the Falcons came out swinging in the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 52 all.

"It was a great game. Our girls were resilient and battled back through tough de. We held them off the score board for the first four minutes of that fourth quarter. So, that was a turning point for us, gave us some momentum on the defensive end," he said.

Hunter says it was great to see the amount of community support and full stands for the last game of 2018.

"I was really happy to see our stands full. The fans were great tonight, we had a bunch of dawg athletes here, that was awesome to see them coming out and supporting us. It was a great success, I'm anxious to count and see how many dollars we're going to be able to give to the diabetes foundation," he said.

The Falcons took the win with .2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, edging the Knights out with a free throw to make the final score 64-63.

Hunter says they plan to work more on trusting their skill level when they return to the court in the new year.