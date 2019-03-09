Falcons Celebrate Sizable Victory Over Knights, Mustangs Girls Defeat Cobras

Details
Category: Local Sports

 

Foothills Composite High School was packed last night as the hosting Falcons and the Holy Trinity Academy Knights faced off for the Senior Boys Zones Finals.

The first half of the game saw both teams matching one another almost point for point, with the Falcons gaining a sizable 49-34 lead in the 3rd quarter.

That lead only increased in the final quarter, with the Falcons eventually triumphing over the Knights 74-39.

Falcons Head Coach Amron Gwilliam says there was no huge change of strategy between halves.

"We went in and talked at half that we didn't execute our game plan very well. I thought our defence was fantastic in the first half but offensively we got a little stagnant, guys weren't aggressive enough on offence which led us to take some poor shot selection. In the second half we settled in and started making open shots we had in the first half but didn't make."

With the victory in hand, the Falcons are headed to Provincials.

 

On the girls side, the Highwood Mustangs Senior Girls made it two in a row last night in Cochrane.

They fought hard and earned a 45-39 victory over the hosting Cobras.

They're in Brooks today for the championship game.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

