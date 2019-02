Nanton's Jeremy Harty Rink did not make it to the Championship Event in the 2019 Boston Pizza Cup, Alberta Men's Curling Championships.

A 7-3 loss in the qualifier to Edmonton's Karsten Sturmay rink was the boys last shot at the Championship.

The final will be played today with Edmonton's Ted Appelman Rink against the Kevin Koe Rink out of Calgary.

