Dragons Hand Oilers Their Second Consecutive Loss

Two losses in a row for the Okotoks Oilers after facing the Drumheller Dragons last night.
It started just under two minutes into the game with a goal from the Dragons' Derrick Budz.
By the start of the third period the Oilers were down 4-0. Ethan Jamernik and Marc Pasemko were able to land a goal each, this being Jamernik's first AJHL goal.
The Dragons also scored two goals in the third, bringing the final score to 6-2.
This is the Oilers' second consecutive loss after their 12 game winning streak was halted by the Brooks Bandits on Tuesday.
They're heading to Canmore this Tuesday for a bout with the Eagles.