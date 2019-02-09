Dragons Hand Oilers Their Second Consecutive Loss

Two losses in a row for the Okotoks Oilers after facing the Drumheller Dragons last night.

It started just under two minutes into the game with a goal from the Dragons' Derrick Budz.

By the start of the third period the Oilers were down 4-0. Ethan Jamernik and Marc Pasemko were able to land a goal each, this being Jamernik's first AJHL goal.

The Dragons also scored two goals in the third, bringing the final score to 6-2.

This is the Oilers' second consecutive loss after their 12 game winning streak was halted by the Brooks Bandits on Tuesday.

They're heading to Canmore this Tuesday for a bout with the Eagles.