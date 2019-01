Okotoks Oilers Head Coach, Tyler Deis, will lead the Canadian Junior Hockey Leagues West all star team in the League's Prospects game later this month in Okotoks.

Deis, who's been with the Oilers for the last two and a half seasons, has led them to a 117-38-and-9 record in that time.

The Coach for the East squad is Daniel Sauve from the Rockland Nationals.

The game goes Tuesday, January 22 AT 7:30 p.m. at the Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks.